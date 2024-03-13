The sex and insults in our movies are getting too much - Agya Koo laments

Agya Koo is a veteran Kumawood actor

Veteran Kumawood actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has taken a stand against the excessive use of profanity and explicit sex scenes in Ghanaian movies.

Speaking in a recent interview on Joy FM, Agya Koo voiced his concern about the negative influence such content could have on the youth.



He said he was once contacted by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who echoed similar sentiments about the state of local films and the prevalence of insults and sex scenes in them.



He added that he had been a strong advocate against such content and had consistently been urging filmmakers to exercise restraint but he was ridiculed by his peers when he raised the matter.



"I’ve always said this, I have been campaigning about this. I was even called by the Otumfuo, who also raised a similar issue: the sex scenes in the movies are too much, and they are very dangerous to society.



"Even when I raised the issue with some stakeholders, I was laughed at. I've spoken up multiple times about it," he said.

Citing the case of Bollywood, where explicit scenes and insults are often avoided, Agya Koo called for filmmakers to be responsible in their storytelling methods and to make sure they align with societal values.



"If you look at the Bollywood movies, when it comes to intimate scenes, they skip them. You can see that they know what they're doing.



"...when we show movies featuring insults and sex scenes, what are we trying to show? We need to be circumspect in the kind of content we show to our children," he stated.



