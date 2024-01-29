‘The showdown gang lost’ - Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Ken Agyapong after his brother, Adwoa Safo lost primaries

Afia Schwarzenegger (left), Ken Agyapong (middle) and Adwoa Safo (right)

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has subjected the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong to ridicule after persons associated with him foiled in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

According to her, Sarah Adwoa Safo, whom he has a child with lost miserably in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency primaries which led to her being mocked on social media.



Also, Ken Agyapong's brother, Ralph Agyapong lost to the incumbent MP Asenso-Boakye in the primaries.



Afia Schwarzenegger stated that Ken Agyapong’s gang loss meant a big blow to his political reputation after threatening to come out with a secret about Asenso-Boakye should he win the Bantama constituency elections against his brother.



“Now Kennedy Agyapong has lost, his brother and his 'wife' Adwoa Safo too lost, which means the showdown gang have lost. This is serious. Those ridiculing him should be careful because he can expose you all. But hon. [Ken Agyapong], since you weren’t contesting why didn’t you allow your brother to contest? This is very funny,” she said sarcastically.



The NPP parliamentary primaries were held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in various constituencies where the party has MPs.



According to the results declared by the EC officials, Mike Oquaye Jnr garnered a whopping 1,194 votes, Sarah Adwoa Safo finished second with 328 votes, and Sheela Oppong finished last with 186 votes.

Meanwhile, in the Bantama constituency which had high expectations, the incumbent, Francis Asenso-Boakye garnered 650 votes representing 78.22% of the total votes cast while Ralph Agyapong (Ken Agyapong’s brother), had 181 votes representing 21.78 of the overall vote count.



Sarah Adwoa Safo and Ralph Agyapong’s defeat has made some people call out Ken Agyapoong who is known to be associated with both candidates.



However, it must be noted that Kennedy Agyapong did not publicly support Sarah Adwoa Safo in this year’s NPP primaries.



