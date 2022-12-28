The streets where I come from love and support my music - Larruso

Ghanaian Reggae and dancehall artiste, Larusso

Ghanaian Reggae and dancehall artiste, Ridwan Abdul Rafiu, better known as Larusso, has revealed in a recent interview with Paula Amma Broni that he will forever be a street boy.

According to the artiste, he makes music for hustlers like himself.



“I feel so amazing because these are the people that I make music for, and they are the people that stood up for me, so they have to show me this love.



“I motivate them (people on the street) because, in my song, I talk about things that they've been through. That's why they relate to me. I am just like any of them. I am just like these people,” he said.



The musician also explained that without music, he would still be struggling to make ends. He believes he is the voice for those going through the turbulences of life.

"Eight years ago, I was on the street acting like them, but I make music, and that has brought me here, so I am standing up for them. I am still the same as everybody here," he added.







ADA/FNOQ