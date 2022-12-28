0
Menu
Entertainment

The streets where I come from love and support my music - Larruso

Larusso Killy Ghanaian Reggae and dancehall artiste, Larusso

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Reggae and dancehall artiste, Ridwan Abdul Rafiu, better known as Larusso, has revealed in a recent interview with Paula Amma Broni that he will forever be a street boy.

According to the artiste, he makes music for hustlers like himself.

“I feel so amazing because these are the people that I make music for, and they are the people that stood up for me, so they have to show me this love.

“I motivate them (people on the street) because, in my song, I talk about things that they've been through. That's why they relate to me. I am just like any of them. I am just like these people,” he said.

The musician also explained that without music, he would still be struggling to make ends. He believes he is the voice for those going through the turbulences of life.

"Eight years ago, I was on the street acting like them, but I make music, and that has brought me here, so I am standing up for them. I am still the same as everybody here," he added.



ADA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo