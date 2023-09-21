The success of 'Hosanna' in Ghana, Kenya and other countries mind-blowing - Banzy Banero

Afrobeats sensation, Banzy Banero

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Banzy Banero says the success of his "Hosanna" song in Ghana, Kenya, and other African countries is mind-blowing and very encouraging.

The Tiktok-enhanced hit song has racked up impressive streaming numbers across various digital platforms and also topped musical charts not only in Ghana but across Africa.



Speaking ahead of the "Hosanna" video release next week, Banzy Banero stated that he was elated with the success of the song and how it has inspired the youth.



"After releasing the track a few months ago, it is still making waves around Africa and the world, and I am glad about the progress of the song.

"The video for the song is ready, and it should be ready next week, and lovers of 'Hosanna' will love the creativity of the video," he said in an interview.



Born Francis Nii Ayitiah, Banzy Banero said he had plans to undertake a media tour across various African countries in his quest to promote his songs, and plans are underway with his management.



Banzy Banero has been one of the breakout music stars in Ghana this year and has been tipped by many entertainment pundits to win the Best New Artiste of the Year at the next Ghana Music Awards.