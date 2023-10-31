The tattoo on your hand is occultic; if you don’t want trouble, clear it - Ajagurajah warns Black Sherif

The founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwame Asiamah, has sent a word of caution to popular Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif over a tattoo on his hand.

According to him, Black Sherif should have researched more about the meaning of the tattoo before doing it because it is occultic and makes him vulnerable to spiritual attacks.



The founder of the Ajagurajah Movement called on Black Sherif to get rid of the tattoo as soon as possible if he did not want to warrant attacks and land himself in trouble.



"The tattoo he [Black Sherif] has on his hand, if he does not know about it, he should clear it. There is a tattoo that is drawn like tears, it is an occultic symbol. Because if someone who is inclined to spirituality sees it, the person might think he has gone to join a certain group [occultism],” Ajagurajah said in a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel.



He further stated “It's like a woman who has applied the same color of Cutex to her fingernails but uses yellow color for one of them. Do you know what that means? It implies she is a lesbian but most people think it's for fashion.”



Body art, since its introduction became a fashion statement and as the day goes by, the craze for getting tattoos keeps rising.

These tattoos, according to those who have them, are symbolic. The designs which come in different forms could be inspired by special beliefs, influential persons in their lives, and epic events, among others.



In an earlier interview on GhanaWeb TV’s Talkertainment, Black Sherif’s tattoos were so visible that they could not go unnoticed. The 20-year-old award-winning musician who hails from Konongo in the Ashanti Region had five tattoos on his right hand.



He had the flames, bats, Kwaku The Traveller, the mountain goat, and one to tell his mother how much he loves her.



Explaining the idea behind the ‘mountain goat’ tattoo, Blacko said it symbolized perseverance.



“We climb any circumstance,” the musician explained.

Black Sherif has become a world sensation and has been celebrated by both local and international superstars including Burna Boy, Tim Westwood, and Timbaland.



His popularity soared with the release of ‘First Sermon’. ‘Second Sermon’ and ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ as the songs gained popularity in both Ghana and abroad. He has had a collaboration with Burna Boy on ‘Second Sermon’ remix and keeps getting plaudits for his ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ monster hit song.



Prior to the release of the music video, Blacko won two awards at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards – Best New Artiste of the Year and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year.



He also won Best New Artiste at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards.



Watch the video below





SB/BB



