The thievery is too much – Reggie Rockstone speaks on the challenge his business faces

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Reggie Rockstone, has opened up about the challenge he is facing with his business, especially when he employs Ghanaians.

He mentioned that the major problem he is dealing with is his employees' dishonesty when it comes to financial issues, adding that it has been a major debacle for his business.



He stated that he has put in place stringent measures to curb the menace, yet some of his workers still find a way to exploit the system and earn money illegally.



During an interview with UTV on the Atuu show monitored by GhanaWeb, the host, Abeiku Santana asked, “Some time ago, you were complaining about the Ghanaian worker attitude. How are you dealing with it?"



Reggie, with calm composure, retorted, “My wife gets upset when we talk about this issue. With the challenge, they [employees] steal a lot. Even as we are speaking, someone is on it. We have been putting systems in place, but they also found a way to counter it. We have even installed CCTV cameras around yet they get a way to do it [stealing money].”



His business venture, Rockz Waakye, has branches in Accra, Cape Coast and other parts of the country.

‘Waakye’ is a local Ghanaian meal made of rice and beans.



