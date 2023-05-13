The trip to Konongo Zongo: Black Sherif welcomed by a mammoth crowd

Rapper Black Sherif

Black Sherif has always featured his roots in his success story.

The young rapper from Konongo in the Ashanti Region made a historic trip to his hometown to celebrate his title as 'Artiste of the Year' on May 13, 2023.



The trip back home witnessed a massive welcome from the entire township, who came out on the streets to receive their superstar, the man who has been making waves in Ghana and the rest of the world through music.



The kingly treatment was showcased by bloggers and the rapper on social media. In an Instagram live video, Black Sherif showed the world the love his people have for him.



Both young and old were captured cheering Blacko on as they sang along to his popular tunes.



Before the victory, Black Sherif had pledged to celebrate with friends, family, and fans if he emerged as the overall 'Artiste of the Year' at the 24th edition of the Ghana Music Awards.



The rapper's 2022 album, 'The Villain I Never Was' had a special dedication to his roots in a song titled 'Konongo Zongo'.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Blacko has been presented with two brand new cars by his team, A-List Management.



Blacko takes over Konongo today????



Cc:Zionfelix pic.twitter.com/ZFGkQxotI7 — BLACKO CHARTS???? (@BlackoCharts) May 13, 2023

Blacko touched down in the Streets of Konongo pic.twitter.com/L3U01qZIR7 — SAD Dbee???????? (@Sad_Dbee_) May 13, 2023

Black Shérif arrives at his family house in Konongo ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/60ZfQKXHT6 — SAD OPCHI???????? (@MrrOppong) May 13, 2023





