Entertainment

The two celebrities whose children’s nudity caused a stir on social media

Rosemond Brown aka 'Akuapem Poloo' and Mzbel

They do not mind showing off their kid’s nudity to the whole world for whatever reasons best known to themselves.

Perhaps it is to satisfy their showbiz interest or gain some public attention using their kids.



Interestingly, some civil society organisations, NGO’s such as Child Right International and the Ghana Police Service frown on such act.



They are of the view that such practices amounts to the breach of the Welfare Principle of the Child’s Act.



But some of these celebrities still have turned a deaf ear to these warnings



Let’s take a look at some celebrities who have displayed their kid’s nudity to the public.

Mzbel



In an Instagram post, the Ghanaian singer was captured bathing her son.



Mzbel put the body of her son on full display in a bath tub while someone did the recording.









Poloo posted on her verified Instagram page a picture of herself squatting naked and holding the hand of her son. Both were dressed in an underwear looking directly into each other’s face.



The picture had social media buzzing over the last few days as people lambasted and defended her same for the post. Some artists even photoshopped clothes on Poloo and her son

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.