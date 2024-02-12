The unnecessary attacks, insults on McBrown’s brand are too much - Sammy Rasta fires critics

TV personality, McBrown and entertainment pundit, Sammy Rasta

Film director cum entertainment pundit, Samuel Owusu Asare well known as Sammy Rasta has lambasted people who criticize actress, Nana Ama McBrown after it was alleged that she had undergone a plastic procedure to enhance her mouth.

According to him, nobody has the mandate to decide how celebrities or individuals should live their lives hence, they should allow McBrown to do what she deems fit for her as an individual instead of castigating her.



He noted that McBrown has been planning to do a movie production with her close friend, Aba Dope so that could be the reason for her new looks but has nothing to do with changing her appearance as claimed.



Speaking on the Power Entertainment show monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammy Rasta bemoaned the incessant attacks on McBrown’s brand and slammed her critics.



“People are saying that McBrown has undergone a plastic procedure to enhance her mouth. Let me educate people here, McBrown has not stopped acting although it's been a long time. Now she and Aba Dope are very close so she has decided to do production together with her.



“So those who are claiming that she wants to change her looks to be like Aba Dope don’t know what McBrown is up to and they are talking. Why do Ghanaians want to decide how people should live their lives? The unnecessary attack on McBrown’s brand is too much and this shows they don’t pay attention to what she wants to do and they jump to criticize her,” he said.



Background

McBrown was seen with much thicker and bulging lips, typical of what lip fillers looked like.



Netizens drew attention to the fact that she had undergone the procedure when a set of pictures surfaced online, where she was almost unrecognizable despite wearing light makeup.



The development stirred criticisms from individuals who have claimed that McBrown has been influenced by Aba Dope, a popular Ghanaian socialite who is well-known for wearing lip fillers.



Fingers were being pointed at Aba Dope due to her close relationship with McBrown lately.



Aside from the fact that they both work at the same media house, lately, Nana Ama McBrown has been constantly seen hanging out at Aba Dope’s restaurant or at several outdoor events.



What are lip and face fillers?

Face and lip fillers (dermal fillers) are substances injected into your face. They fill lines and wrinkles and add volume to areas such as your lips or cheeks.



Fillers are not permanent. How long they last depends on things like the type of filler and where it's injected



Watch the video below





SB/BB