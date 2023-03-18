0
'The video circulating has nothing to do with McBrown' – Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

Mcbrown And Tikese2.png Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Nana Ama Mcbrown

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Popular radio presenter, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, has clarified the ongoing reports that he had launched an attack at Nana Ama Mscbrown following her exit from UTV.

The popular media personality has since been bashed after a video in which he was seen heavily criticizing the actress went viral.

In the said video, the NeatFM host was heard labeling an individual an ungrateful being and this went viral exactly at a time McBrown had left Despite Media.

But a displeased Nkrumah Tikese who appears fed up with the numerous trolls after netizens chanced on the said video said,

“I’ve seen a video of me circulating on the Internet, maliciously suggesting that it has something to do with Nana Ama Mcbrown’s exit from UTV. I hereby state emphatically that, the video has no connection with Ama’s exit… However, it was in relation to a topic of a Driver and his mate who returned a huge amount of money found in their car and were merely compensated.

For the records, Nana Ama and I are not friends. We are family. She is my sister. I visit her anytime I feel like and we have a good relationship. Again, I aside my morning show on Okay FM, I have never step foot to UTV, neither do I even know what happens around. Even when it was reported that she had quit, I was the last person to find out,” he Tikese said.

He added: “I command the blood of Jesus to descend on anyone who maliciously and fictitiously accused me over that video, especially you bloggers.

“Ama called me over to her house for an explanation and as a big brother to her, I drove to her house and explained. She also had time for me and explained her reasons for leaving.”

Read the Facebook post below:

