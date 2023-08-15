The videographer who filmed Ola Michael's shoes should be suspended - Abeiku Santana fumes

Media personality cum radio presenter, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has slammed individuals mocking Ola Michael's shoes.

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, Ola Michael appeared as a pundit on United Showbiz on UTV, where he joined other personalities including Mr. Logic, Vida Adumtumwa, show host Mzgee, and gospel musician Diana Hamilton.



In the course of the show, Ola Michael’s shoes became a subject of discussion and were projected live on the show.



Netizens, however, did not take kindly to the shoes as they claimed they were in bad condition.



They chided the popular entertainment pundit for not wearing better shoes to the show and this even prompted a diss song from Shatta Wale.



But sharing his thoughts on the issue, Abeiku Santana chided the videographer responsible for the shoes live on TV.

He is for that matter, calling for his suspension.



"I don't blame UTV, I don't blame the producer; I blame the cameraman. Of all the people seated there, Diana Hamilton was there, A Plus was there, Vida Adumtunwaa was there, and even Mzgee, who had exposed her breasts, was there. Why didn't he capture any of them? Why did he focus on Ola Michael’s shoes? He should be suspended. I don't blame Ola; I blame the cameraman. Because of the cameraman, “2.50p shoes” is trending on Twitter,” Abeiku stressed.







