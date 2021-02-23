The voice of the musician can straighten up the economy of a country- Shasha Marley

Ghanaian reggae singer, Julius Amua-Sekyi, popularly known as Shasha Marley has declared that musicians are more powerful when it comes to influencing the affairs and economies of countries than politicians.

He posited that this capability of musicians is a result of the God-given duty of musicians to act as spokespersons on his [God’s] behalf.



He shared this opinion in an interview with Y97.9FM’s Haruna Babaginda on the Reggae Republic Show.



“If the country is not going well, it is not the politicians who will make things better. It is the voice of the musician that will straighten up the economy of the country. Let me give you an example, when the army coast in Cote D’Ivoire went into the crisis and they were fighting, it took the voice of Alpha Blondy to unite them."

"When you look at the big issues in the past, it took the voice of Bob Marley to unite the world. When Bob Marley played a song like Zimbabwe, it didn’t take long for Zimbabwe to gain independence”, he stated.



Shasha Marley believes that as musicians, they have much more “anointing” than pastors. He thus urged all musicians to use their music to “glorify God on this earth”.



Last year, Shasha Marley had an international collaboration with top reggae artistes from 11 countries, in appreciation of the Frontline Workers working through the COVID-19 pandemic in Hawaii on an album dubbed the “Called to Duty” album. Shasha is the only African musician on the album.