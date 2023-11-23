The vulnerability of being loved: A journey beyond giving

The writer of the article

Source: Ogochwuku Nweke

At the very core of our existence lies an innate desire to connect, to be understood, and to be cherished. Love, in its multifaceted splendour, often presents itself as the bridge that fulfills these desires.

While many extol the virtues of loving and giving, there's a profound, often overlooked aspect of love: the act of receiving it. It's in this acceptance, in allowing oneself to be loved, that the true challenge often lies.



The generosity of giving love:



Loving someone, showing them affection, and tending to their needs can be instinctual for many. There's a certain joy in giving, a fulfillment in seeing the happiness of a loved one. This act of giving, of pouring oneself into another, can sometimes be the easier path. It puts one in a position of control, dictating the pace and nature of the relationship.



The challenge of acceptance:



However, flipping the narrative, when it comes to receiving love, many find themselves in uncharted territory. Why is it that allowing oneself to be loved feels so much more daunting? The answer lies in vulnerability. To be loved is to be seen, truly and entirely. It means letting someone in, allowing them to witness one's strengths and, more dauntingly, one's weaknesses and insecurities.



The walls we build:

Over time, life's myriad experiences, especially the ones that scar, often lead individuals to construct emotional barriers. These walls, while serving as a protective shield, also isolate and prevent genuine connections. Allowing oneself to be loved requires dismantling these walls, brick by brick, a task that demands courage and immense self-trust.



Love as a two-way street:



A relationship, at its heart, is a dance of give and take. Just as a plant requires both sunlight and water to thrive, love too needs the dual elements of giving and receiving to flourish. Embracing love isn't just about showering affection but also about opening oneself up, acknowledging one's worthiness of being loved, and trusting another with one's heart.



Conclusion: Embracing the full spectrum of love:



In the grand tapestry of human emotions, love stands out as one of the most potent and transformative forces. While the act of love is celebrated and revered, it's the silent strength in allowing oneself to be loved that truly completes the circle. As we navigate the intricacies of relationships, it's pivotal to remember that love isn't just an outward expression but also an inner acceptance. The journey of love is as much about giving as it is about receiving, and in this delicate balance lies the true magic of connection.