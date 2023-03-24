10
The woman who got Kojo Jones to parade 17 luxurious cars from Accra to Kumasi

Rachel Kojo Jone's Wife Wife of business mogul, Kojo Jones

Fri, 24 Mar 2023

A year after his wedding, GhanaWeb does a throwback to the colourful ceremony which saw Kojo Jones' 'treasure' become a topic for discussion.

Read the story as published on March 24, 2022, below.

On March 22, 2022, Ghanaian real estate mogul and CEO of Empire Domus, Emmanuel Kojo Jones, shook social media with an incredible display of wealth.

Many questions loomed and lingered as to why the young man will parade such luxurious cars and for what reason.

The convoy he paraded to Kumasi was made up of some of the most expensive vehicles which included 2 G wagons, 5 V8 vehicles, a 4-wheel Lexus ride, a Range Rover, a heavy ford and Chevrolet pickup trucks, a party bus, a small Hyundai salon car, a coastal bus and a minibus all on the road to Kumasi.

The cat was finally let out of the bag when the labelled ‘Ghana’s future President’, in a viral video shared by blogger, GHhyper, confirmed the paraded convoy from Accra to Kumasi was to wed Kojo’s wife-to-be.

Fast forward to March 23, 2022, and the bride has been unveiled.

Fair-coloured with a curvy body was enough to sway Kojo Jones to move expensive cars from Accra to Kumasi.

After the bride of the business mogul found her way to social media, users have praised her beauty and countenance.

Scroll below to see more images of Rachel, the bride of Kojo Jones:















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
