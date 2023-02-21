1
'Their rap culture is dead' - Pappy Kojo jabs rappers from Accra

Pappy Kojo Hbsdn C.png Rapper Pappy Kojo

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pappy Kojo has 'belittled' rappers from Ghana's capital, Accra, whom he claims cannot match up to the hardcore rap music produced in Takoradi.

According to Pappy, his hometown is home to hardcore rappers, which Accra lacks.

Comparing the music scene in Takoradi and Accra, he rated his hometown above the capital city.

"The culture is still tough in Takoradi...I am talking about rap culture. In Accra, the rap culture is dead, it is only alive when I come here, but when I leave, then it is dead. Sarkodie is from Tema, so it is not part of Accra.

"In Takoradi, people still rap to impress with bars. I don't like the fact that people still think I am playing, like a comedian," the rapper disclosed on Face2Face Africa.

Pappy, who was influenced by legendary Ghanaian rapper, Obrafour, hammered on his unique talent and ability to produce good tunes.

"Professionally I am a chef so that's why I've been cooking rappers very well on songs...I have a very unique rap style and I don't even know how I developed it" he said.



