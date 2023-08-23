Theme for 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards announced

DJ Vyrusky with some personalities at the event

Source: Ghana DJ Awards

A symphony of excitement and anticipation filled the air as the stage was set for the unveiling of the 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards theme at the illustrious MultiChoice office in Abelenkpe, Accra.

Organised by the visionary minds at Merqury Republic, with support from Guinness Ghana, this year's awards have taken on a compelling theme that promises to strike a chord deep within the hearts of music enthusiasts and aficionados.



Under the radiant spotlight of the launch event, the theme for this year's awards was revealed as "Moved by Music".



It's not just a mere phrase, but a profound statement that encapsulates the extraordinary influence that music, skillfully curated and blended by DJs, wields over individuals and society as a whole.



The theme's essence lies in its ability to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers, invoking emotions, memories, and even psychological responses that move past the vast spectrum of human experience.



The theme of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, christened Africa's Biggest DJ Event, seeks to unveil the dynamic ways in which music can stir intense emotions, heal wounds, motivate souls, and bridge connections among people from diverse backgrounds, ages, and walks of life.

It's an ode to the art of storytelling through sound, a powerful medium that allows DJs to express identity and shape pivotal social moments. In its very essence, this theme paints music as a universal language that resonates deep within the recesses of human emotion.



The audience at the launch greeted the theme with rapturous applause, a testament to the resonance it had struck within their hearts. But the applause did not remain confined to the event's physical space.



The online streaming of the launch event drew a surge of enthusiastic responses from sections of the public who joined virtually, affirming that the theme had indeed captured the imagination of many.



As the countdown begins toward the grand night of accolades and recognition, the theme "Moved by Music" shines as a guiding light, a beacon that will illuminate the journey toward an unforgettable celebration of Ghana's pulsating DJ culture.