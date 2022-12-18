There are a lot of vultures, snakes in Ghana music industry - Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has stated that though doing music is a "good business," it is full of selfish people who pretend to be friends but are actually foes.

The BET-recognised artiste said this on Accra-based Metro TV's Entertainment Review programme.



Granting that the local music industry is "a good industry," he warned that "there's just a lot of vultures in there. There's a lot of faking. People will snake [bite] you [unawares] the least chance they get."



"Even people you trust," he stressed. "You have to be very vigilant and be sure to have genuine people who want your good working with you."



Bad contracts was another thing the 'Toxic' hitmaker highlighted.



"You signing bad deals, horrible deals [with] people you think are really for you but they are only in it for themselves," he indicated in his perforated white shirt. "There is a lot of that [in the industry]."



Host Dessy Fayden queried if he had fallen prey to such a deal in his career.

"Oh yeah," he answered with a hint of hesitation in his voice.



"But we're in a better place now," he was quick to add.



On Tuesday, 2 August 2022, Kwesi Arthur sent out tweets that suggested he was fighting with the music company Ground Up Chale. It is the group he rose to fame with including fellow rap stars Quamina MP and Kofi Mole.



"@GroundUpChale, answer my calls, bro. Lol [Laugh out loud]," he said.



"I want all my [things] back, my guy," he said in another tweet after indicating his calls had still not been answered.



In yet another tweet, Kwesi stressed that: "If I keep quiet so many artistes in the position I was will be taken advantage of."

"I'm done cooling down," he added in the deleted Twitter thread.



In 2010, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, alias Kwesi Arthur, discovered he could write and rap. He made the decision to take it seriously. He was inspired by stars such as Sarkodie, Eminem, Kanye West and Drake.



The 27-year-old's first hit song was 'Grind Day' from April 2017.



His debut album 'Son of Jacob' was released in April 2022. According to the biggest audio streaming service in Africa, Boomplay, the 15-track project was the third most consumed album in Ghana for 2022.