There are no skeletons in my closet - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy is an award-winning Reggae/Dancehall artiste

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae star Stonebwoy has opened up about his personality, family and career as he celebrates his birthday today, March 5, 2024.

In a quick chat with TV3, the artiste, who is known for his hit songs like "Putuu", "Activate" and "Nominate", said he is a humorous and free-spirited person who likes to make people laugh.



This, he said, transcends to his family, as he described his family as “a bunch of movie stars” who have fun every day.



He joked that he should do a reality show about what happens in his house.



“They're like a bunch of movie stars in one house. I think I should do a reality show about what happens in my house,” he said.



Speaking on how he balances his professional and personal lives, Stonebwoy said only those who are close to him know how goofy he can be.

“I'm humorous. A free spirit. When you're close to me, you laugh a lot. It's one of the things that I think is only those who are very close to me that know how I can be goofy just to make people laugh every time,” he said.



He also said he has a balance between his personal life and his career, and that he chooses what to show to the public and what to keep private.



He said he has no secrets or scandals, and that he is happy with his life.



“I think the career would be what people see on the outside, and that is what I choose to show them. And internally, things that govern my own life as a person in private.



“Because everybody has a private and public life. Balancing them has been good so far. That's how we see what we see. There are no skeletons in the cupboard,” he added.

Stonebwoy is one of the most successful and influential musicians in Ghana and Africa.



He has won several awards, including the Best International Act: Africa at the 2015 BET Awards and the Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards.



He is also the CEO of Burniton Music Group and a brand ambassador for several companies.



ID/OGB



