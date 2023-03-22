0
'There is a time to grieve and a time to heal' - Davido announces new album

Nigerian singer, Davido has broken out of his shell of depression and has blessed his fans with a new album titled, 'Timeless'.

Recall that the singer lost his son, Ifeanyi some months ago and he halted all his music-related activities as a result.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Davido touched on the seasons of life, stating that there is a time for everything; including a time to grieve and a time to heal.

He concluded that his new album will be made available on March 31.

His message read: "There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A time for Silence.

"Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.

"My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st."

