0
Menu
Entertainment

'There is a time to grieve and a time to heal' - Davido as he releases new album

DAVIDO BROWN3.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Davido, has made a comeback on social media with a video announcing his upcoming album, “Timeless.”

In the video, he reflects on the importance of different phases of life, saying, “There is a time for everything. A time to grieve and a time to heal. A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence.”

“Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down,” he wrote expressing his gratitude to his fans for their love and support during his time away. “All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.

The album, which drops on March 31st, is set to be a hit with fans eagerly anticipating his return and new music.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother