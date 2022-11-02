There is a way to correct people - Cina Soul tells Abiana

Cina Soul wades into Abiana's viral video

Sensational Ghanaian singer, Cina Soul, has pointed out that Abiana could have found a subtle way to correct the young man who auditioned for the TV3 Mentor Music Contest.

Speaking on Asaase 99.5 said, Cina disclosed that she has been to an audition before, and it's one of the most frightening experiences for a budding artiste.



“I have also been to an audition before, and it was the scariest thing I have done in my entire life. I can imagine the nerves that the boy took to that audition and sincerely that was a little too harsh.



“There is a way to correct people and there is also a nicer way to say something,” she expressed during the interview.



She added that Abiana's position as a judge was to give contestants either positive or negative criticisms, but not to dampen one's spirit.



“Yes, she [Abiana] was employed to be a judge that can give a good or bad criticism, but there is always a nice way to say something to just criticise someone.”

On October 18, 2022, TV3 released a video on their official Instagram handle where Abiana, a co-judge, cut short the contestant's performance when he was a few seconds into his stagecraft.



The ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ artiste in the video could be heard shouting, "You are out, out, out, out” and with shock written all over the young man's face, he dropped his mic and left the stage.



This, however, got her to top trends on various social media platforms with netizens blasting her for acting rude and harsh towards the contestant.



ADA/BOG