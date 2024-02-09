There is less education in our entertainment industry - KOKA

KOKA is an event organiser and entertainment critic

Event organizer and entertainment critic Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu aka KOKA, has blamed poor education and a lack of collaboration among artistes and industry stakeholders as reasons for the poor state of the music industry in Ghana.

KOKA, speaking in a live studio discussion on Hitz FM on February 9, said that many Ghanaian artistes were looking out for themselves and not sharing information or resources with their colleagues.



He also said that some artistes were not working hard enough to create better revenue for themselves and that they would not survive if they were scrutinised the same way as taxpayers.



“Everyone is looking out for themselves. Everybody feels that if you talk, it means you have been given something.



“Some artists know certain platforms that are doing well for their songs. Are they retelling other artistes?



“How are artistes working to create better revenue for themselves? If artistes are scrutinised the same way taxpayers are, they won't be the same way they are,” he said.



KOKA also lamented the lack of education in the creative arts space, saying that there were not enough people who questioned issues concerning the industry.

He said that there were people who had experience, but they had not used that experience to analyse and question the system.



“There is less education in our creative arts space. We have people who have grown through the ranks but we don't have people who interrogate concerning issues.



“We have people who are experienced. But we have not taken that experience to learn to use facts and figures to analyse and question the system,” he said.



KOKA's post came in response to the promises made by the vice president of Ghana and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to the creative arts sector.



Dr. Bawumia had outlined his plans to boost the sector if he becomes president, which includes introducing digital and streaming platforms, providing tax incentives, and implementing an e-visa policy for international visitors.



However, KOKA was not convinced by these promises, saying that they were not enough to address the underlying problems of the industry.

