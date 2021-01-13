There is more blessing in giving than receiving – Board Member of Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Award

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Kwabena Obeng, a board member of the Steaman Height Ghana National Gospel Music Awards has urged Christians in the country to embrace the act of giving and embarking on charitable works.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, the President of the Steaman Group said that he discovered the benefits of giving during his time in the university.



He narrated a life-changing experience where he put God to test by offering half of his allowance to do the Lord’s work and God indeed came through for him when the timewas due for him to pursue a masters program.



“I was in Legon first year and my goal was to pursue my masters in the United States. So I challenged God that you know what, this allowance that they give us, I’m going to give you half of it and you give me my dreams. The dream happened and since then I haven’t turned back. I have realized that there more blessing in giving than receiving”.



As earlier announced, the Steaman Group is the headline sponsors for the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards. As a result, the award scheme has now been christened ‘Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Award’.

Mr Kwabena Obeng in the interview revealed why his outfit decided to partner the award scheme.



“I believe in what the entity is doing which is helping spread the gospel. The Scripture admonishes us to spread the gospel and if I’m not able to stand on the street to proclaim the gospel and someone is doing it. I can lend a hand to that person too”.



He also gave further details about the deal and highlighted the role his company will be playing as headline sponsors of the award.



“The are various line items on the budget for any such big events and we are basically taking a chunk of the budget. This partnership is going to be as long as the Lord allows us to live," he said.

