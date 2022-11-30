0
There is no better Black Stars song than mine - DJ Azonto tells Abeiku Santana

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 29 At 8.jpeg DJ Azonto and Abeiku Santana

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

King of Amapiano DJ Azonto says there is no better Black Stars song than his recently released "Wagaashi" single.

There has been a conversation on social media about which artiste has the best Black Stars songs, with the likes of Kweku Flick, Akwaboah, and King Promise all dropping songs to garner support for the team.

But according to DJ Azonto, most of the Black Stars' songs

lacks originality and decided to curate a song, which he describes as truly Ghanaian.

"I have listened to most of the songs for the Black Stars, and I must say I am not impressed. I decided to make a danceable song titled 'Wagaashi' for the Black Stars so that people can move to the dance floor whenever Ghana wins," he told Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.

The song is readily available on all digital streaming platforms.

DJ Azonto had earlier assured the Black Stars a song after seeing the players jam with Fa No Fom before their friendly match against Brazil

In other related developments, the Black Stars face a stern test when they come up against Uruguay for the final spot in the round of 16 in the ongoing World Cup.

