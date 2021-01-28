There is no competition within Ground Up Chale – Twitch 4eva

Singer Twitch 4eva

Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Twitch 4eva, has disclosed that there is no rivalry between himself and any other persons in the Ground Up Chale creative team.

He revealed, that he met the team in 2016, and as a group, “they nurtured me and taught me how to do music as a profession and since then, I’ve been releasing bangers upon bangers”.



In an interview with Y 102.5 FM’s NYDJ on the Ryse N Shyne Show he said, “Ground Up Chale is a big family and we are very connected to an extent where I feel like we are all blowing together. We don’t leave anyone behind and no one will blow before the other and that is how connected we are”.



The upcoming artiste added that they are a big family who do well to help each other grow by, “sharing ideas and all that. So I don’t think Ground Up Chale is going to go down anytime soon”.

He strongly believes they will continue to go higher and higher and the family will continue growing bigger and bigger because “Ground Up Chale is a whole movement and it is the winning team”.



He told listeners and fans, “Stay tuned for more songs from Ground Up Chale”.