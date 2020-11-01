There is nothing special about foreign rice – Trigmatic

Musician and co-founder of Koaba, a made in Ghana rice, Trigmatic has a word of advice for Ghanaians who place more value on foreign rice than rice grown in the country.

According to him, local rice smells and tastes better than most perfume rice which is imported into the country annually.



Speaking on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV with Abrantepa Benefo Buabeng, he campaigned for the consumption of local rice saying:



“People are now getting to understand the thing with local rice, the 1.2B annually importation of foreign rice is crazy. That money can be pumped into the local industry for us to do better…the truth of the matter is that our rice is as good as any other rice," the rapper said.



Despite the several misconceptions about Ghanaian grown-rice, he has tasked individuals to patronise local rice, stressing that they would testify that foreign rice is over-hyped.



Trigmatic again revealed that there is a huge demand for Ghana rice, especially towards the festive season.

“There is demand (for local rice), that is a truth. Sometimes we try to hold back marketing a little bit because if you are not careful, you won't be able to meet the demand. There id demand and we have enough to supply, December is coming and it’s a season a lot of people consume a lot of rice,” he told the host of Bloggers Forum, Abrantepa.



While offering counsel to persons who have interest in rice farming, the Koaba Rice partner said: “I’d advise anybody who wants to get unto the field, then you need to start talking to the Extention Officers. Go to the district officers, there are there and you can use them to do soil testing and stuff to understand what can grow well on a particular land."



Watch the video below:



