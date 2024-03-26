Adu Safowaah spoke for 130 hours

There is nothing wrong in the 'thons'; more youth should embark on them - Adu Safowaah

Ghanaian actress Adu Safowaah, who recently attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon, has said that there is nothing wrong with the number of 'thons' ongoing in the country.



Following the completion of the 5-day, 7-hour singing marathon by Afua Asantewaa in December 2023, dubbed Sing-a-thon, Ghana has been awash with news of various individuals attempting to break one Guinness World Record or another, usually a marathon.



This has led many to say that the 'thons' were getting out of hand.



However, in a recent interview with TV3, Adu Safowaah disregarded such concerns, stating that the GWR attempts were 'exaggerated' and not as rampant as indicated.



"We are approximately 33 million people. And the people even attempting, as of now that we are seeing, are not up to 20. But even the youth in this room are more than 20. You know, when every youth can dare themselves and take that opportunity, even if nobody notices, give yourself a try.



"It's very important. Whatever 'thons' we are seeing, there is nothing wrong with it. Let everyone have that opportunity in their lives," she said.

Adu Safowaah encouraged the youth to seize opportunities and challenge themselves, regardless of recognition.



According to her, the youth should strive for such achievements, like her own Guinness record attempt, as it can transform one's view of life and open up new possibilities



"How many people are trying? Even the youth are not showing enough interest. We are people who love to exaggerate. By the end of the day, after the Guinness World Record, believe me, you will see life in a different picture. Let them do it. If there is anyone in this room who wants to do a 'thon'. Go ahead," she said.



Adu Safowaah completed a Guinness World Record for the longest speech by an individual, lasting 130 hours.



The challenge took place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel between February 9 and February 15, 2024, and was well-attended by fans and celebrities alike, including Nana Ama McBrown and Akumaa Mama Zimbi.



With this feat, Safowaah surpasses the previous record of 90 hours and joins other Ghanaians who have made Guinness World Record attempts.

