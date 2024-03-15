There is nothing wrong with Nathaniel Bassey saying we should make Gospel songs in English - MOG

Nathaniel Bassey and MOG

Ghanaian Gospel sensation MOG has waded into the ongoing discussion about the singing of Gospel music in the English language.

According to him, there was nothing wrong with Nigerian Gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey’s suggestion for Ghanaian Gospel musicians to compose their songs in English.



Nathaniel Bassey, at an event in Accra in December, encouraged Ghanaian gospel musicians to compose songs in English to enhance their international reach.



He praised the talent of Ghanaian artistes but noted that singing primarily in Twi may limit their global recognition.



He urged them to embrace English in their songwriting, which he believed would allow their anointed music to be heard globally.



This suggestion, however, was met with mixed reactions from many stakeholders in the music industry.



In an interview on Hitz FM on March 14, MOG emphasised that singing in English can open doors to international platforms, citing his song "Be Lifted" as an example of how English songs can elevate an artist's global reach.

“There is nothing wrong with it; there's nothing bad in singing a lot of English songs so that people outside who do not grasp the Twi language can listen and understand.



"I sang “Be Lifted” and it took me to international platforms, so I'm a clear example of English songs taking musicians places,” he said.



However, MOG was quick to clarify that this does not undermine the value of songs performed in local languages.



He praised the work of artistes like Diana Asamoah and Daughters of Glorious Jesus, whose contributions to the local language have been inspirational and hold a special place within their designated sphere.



“I am not saying that those who do songs in the local language will suffer to crossover into the international market.



“Every work has its space and jurisdiction, the work that people like Diana Asamoah and Daughters of Glorious Jesus have done is second to none. That is what inspired most of us. That is the area God has given them.

“But if someone says we should compose songs in English to appeal to non-Ghanaians, it does not discredit our songs done in the local languages. It is not a competition,” he said.



ID/OGB



