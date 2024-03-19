There is selfishness in the Ghanaian entertainment industry - D-Black laments

Rapper and entrepreneur, D-Black

Ghanaian entrepreneur and rapper D-Black has called out what he perceives as selfishness within the entertainment industry.

According to him, many artistes would rather choose to work alone than collaborate with other acts for a show.



He expressed his view on his ‘Uncut with D-Black' show where he lamented the limited revenue streams and the reluctance of artistes to share opportunities.



D-Black, real name Desmond Blackmore, pointed out that many artistes would not recommend others for gigs, even when asked by corporations looking to host shows in Ghana.



“Selfish! That's really how our industry is. Like, nobody wants to share wealth because, in this entertainment space, the revenue streams are very limited.



“There are so many artistes that I know if they got a call from a big corporation that wants to come to do a show in Ghana and if the company tells them, ‘I want you, but I want you to bring some other people, recommend some other people’ They would take only their money and that will be the end of it,” he said.

Contrasting this mindset, he shared his approach to ensuring success by involving artists who can contribute to a great show.



He lamented that many creatives choose to go solo rather than collaborate with others.



“I'll do it very differently. I'll call the people that I think will pop off and make the show a success and make sure that everything runs smoothly.



"But not everybody's built like that. A lot of people feel like they can do it on their own, too. A lot of people feel like they don't need any help. But that's why we're here,” he said.



D-Black’s comments come on the back of calls for collaboration and support among Ghanaian acts to foster a more inclusive and thriving entertainment scene.

