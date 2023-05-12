There’s a notion Agradaa poured demons in Kwesi Arthur’s hair – DJ Slim

Nana Agradaa and Kwesi Arthur seen together in OkayFM studio

DJ Slim has stated possible reasons why Kwesi Arthur got rid of his dread locs.

According to the popular Disc Jockey cum radio presenter, there are widespread rumours that Nana Agradaa brought Kwesi Arthur’s thriving career to a standstill after laying hands on his head, hence the decision to cut off his locks.



Earlier in April 2022, repented fetish priestess, Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, met Kwesi Arthur and offered special prayers for him.



Nana Agradaa prayed against any attempt by the enemy to attack Kwesi Arthur and asked him to send her a copy of his latest album ‘Son of Jacob’, with a promise to give the album exposure.



“Send me your latest album. ‘Son of Jacob’ is gospel. Send it to me, I’ll hype it on my television station. I am very influential,” Nana Agradaa said.



However, it’s been over a year now and not much have been heard of the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker.

His album, ‘Son of Jacob’, did not gain enough traction and also, social media was awash with reports that he has parted ways with his former record label, ‘Ground Up’.



These matters were revisited during a discussion on HitzFM and Kumasi-based AngelFM presenter, DJ Slim, opened up on rumours that Agradaa introduced some demons into Kwesi Arthur’s life.



“People are saying that the moment Agradaa laid her hands on Kwesi Arthur’s hair, she put some demons in his hair and that is why his career came to a standstill. They said before Kwesi Arthur will blow again, he must cut his hair and he did. She left some of her demons, maybe two of them in his hair so they can keep him company for a while.”



Kwesi Arthur parted ways with his record label alongside his label mates; Kofi Mole, Quamina MP and many others.



They have since released a couple of songs including a joint collaboration.

Watch the video below:





