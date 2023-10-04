There's 'absolutely no love among Gospel musicians'; it's all a charade - Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther is the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Gospel Artiste of the Year

There is no genuine love but pretence in the Gospel fraternity, Piesie Esther has asserted.

The Waye Me Yie (He's Prospered Me) hitmaker was guesting on Accra 100.5 FM's midmorning show, today, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, when she was asked if Gospel musicians have love for one another.



Esther first said the question is tricky.



“I used to say that there was no love among Gospel acts,” she added, noting she has not changed her mind: “There is no love.”



That said, she pointed out that, after much consideration, she has observed the situation is typical of anything that involves “a lot of people”.



Thus, due to sheer annoyance, someone can wish or work to destroy something that benefits or spotlights another, the multiple award-winning singer-songwriter said.

She indicated: “It is a human trait and because of this, you don’t see the love. We may see it on the surface, but, in the heart, trust me, it is absent.”



“It is absolutely nonexistent,” she stressed, wagging her right index finger.



Apparently pained, the Gospel star intimated that were she to act according to some of the hurtful things aimed at her, she would totally disregard and “walk past” her fellows.



Regardless of all the bile, she said “because of Jesus Christ, I overlook all these things, see my fellows and smile at them”.



“In my mind,” Piesie said, “it’s alright” to handle things like this, encouraged by the fact that she has to be around such fellows for only short periods.

“I do not live with them. I may not even encounter them ever again after that time together,” she said.



She explained that her actions are not out of spite but “a clean heart” and “such a posture is helpful to me”.



She agreed with her host Nana Romeo that, in tandem with the Ghanaian proverb, from afar, the Gospel stars look united like a forest but once a person draws closer to scrutinise, it is readily revealed that they are single trees in their respective places.



Earlier this year, when Piesie Esther lost the prestigious Artiste of the Year trophy to newcomer Black Sherif at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Facebook users argued a post by her fellow Gospel star Empress Gifty seemed to ridicule her efforts at winning.



Currently, there is a reported feud brewing between her and another Gospel act, Joyce Blessing. Piesie has been accused of releasing her four-day-old new song, Mo (Well done), to overshadow Joyce's 9-day-old Victory.