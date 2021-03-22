There’s more to learn on the streets than in school – Kofi Jamar

Kofi Jamar, music artiste

Lyrically gifted drill music artiste, Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh, popularly known as Kofi Jamar, has asserted that there is more for him to learn on the streets than he could ever learn in a classroom.

This came as a response to host, Foster Romanus during an interview on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show when he asked the singer/songwriter if he has any plans of going back to school to further his college education.



Kofi Jamar replied, “I’m focusing on just music for now but afterward, I might go back. Back then, it was the streets that put me through college so each day, there is something more to learn in the outside world than being in a classroom”.



He noted that at this point, he is completing a mission in music therefore, only when he is done will he think of furthering his education at the university level.



The musician on social media some time back, replied to a fan who asked of the university he attended saying, “Could have attended the university but it was silly to me because the whole universe is just a city to me”.

Although one would say he was just being the lyrical genius he has always been recognized as some people did not take it lightly and saw his comment as disrespect to university students.



Kofi Jamar is a Ghanaian drill artiste and songwriter who hails from Bantama in the Ashanti region. Although he has been doing fairly well in the music industry, the rapper rose to greater fame after he released his song ‘Ekorso’ late last year featuring Yaw Tog and Y Pee.



