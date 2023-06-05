There’s no bad blood between Dancegod Lloyd and me – Incredible Zigi insists

Popular Ghanaian dancer, Incredible Zigi

Ghanaian dancer, Incredible Zigi, has refuted the notion that he and Dancegod Lloyd are not on good terms.

But responding to the said rumours in an interview with Amansan Krakye, Incredible Zigi said, “There’s no bad blood between us, we’re all pushing the same agenda to change the narrative as to how people perceive dancers in Ghana."



He added on Cape Coast-based Property FM, “I can’t say I’m the only one who is doing the most so we’re all involved in this work and so far as we make a living out of it we’re okay and there’s no bad blood."

Touching on their purported beef, he added that fans to some extent are responsible for the unnecessary tension between artistes.



“It is the fans that try to create misunderstanding between us, but when we meet ourselves, it is all love, so it’s the fans who try to make it look like we are enemies,” he added.