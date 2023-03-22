There’s no future for Ghana – Ohemaa Woyeje states

Contrary to the hope of many Ghanaians that the country will become better very soon, Ohemaa Woyeje has insisted otherwise.

According to the ace radio presenter, the leaders in charge of the various high positions in the country are not ready to push the nation forward.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Ohemaa submitted that, unlike developed countries who have plans for even unborn babies, the government of Ghana is even struggling to take care of civil servants.



Without mincing words, Ohemaa Woyeje categorically stated that there’s no hope for Ghana.

She also blamed some of the citizens for defending the incompetence of our leaders because it’s their party in power.



She used Germany as an example as to how their visionary leaders start paying social welfare to pregnant women and the government regularly increases salaries for the citizens to feel comfortable.



