2
Menu
Entertainment

There’s no future for Ghana – Ohemaa Woyeje states

Video Archive
Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Contrary to the hope of many Ghanaians that the country will become better very soon, Ohemaa Woyeje has insisted otherwise.

According to the ace radio presenter, the leaders in charge of the various high positions in the country are not ready to push the nation forward.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Ohemaa submitted that, unlike developed countries who have plans for even unborn babies, the government of Ghana is even struggling to take care of civil servants.

Without mincing words, Ohemaa Woyeje categorically stated that there’s no hope for Ghana.

She also blamed some of the citizens for defending the incompetence of our leaders because it’s their party in power.

She used Germany as an example as to how their visionary leaders start paying social welfare to pregnant women and the government regularly increases salaries for the citizens to feel comfortable.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks