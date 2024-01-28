There’s no iota of truth in the BBC documentary about TB Joshua - Shasha Marley

Shasha Marley is a Ghanaian musician

Ghanaian musician, Shasha Marley, has rejected allegations made by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in the documentary about the late Prophet TB Joshua which caused an uproar in public.

According to him, reports of sexual abuse are blatant lies because there is no way an American or European woman would be defiled in that manner and the person would be quiet for years till the accuser dies before making it public.



He argued that if the claims were genuine, the woman who accused TB Joshua of sexual abuse would have reported it to the police for the man of God to be dealt with if the claims were genuine.



Speaking in an interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Shasha Marley said that the BBC documentary is meant to tarnish the image of the late TB Joshua and attack his church.



“I don’t believe there is an iota of truth in that documentary. I've met people of all races and all classes. Look, Americans, Europeans and British are not like us Africans in the sense that they have a high level of confidence. One cannot sexually abuse an American lady, force her into sex and she would be quiet about it for two days, no way.



"I'm yet to meet a European or a British lady who has been sexually abused and she's quiet about it, walking around leisurely. The man lives inside the church with his wife and children. So if he sexually abused you, report it to his wife or the police. American women will not be quiet for 20 years about this,” he said.

His comments come after the BBC released a documentary shedding light on alleged abuses within the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), led by the late Prophet TB Joshua.



The documentary, which sparked widespread discussions, exposes instances of sexual abuse, rape allegations, and manipulations of miracles within the SCOAN.



There have been mixed reactions to the documentary with some people criticizing the late prophet, and others contesting the authenticity of the allegations levelled against the deceased man of God.



