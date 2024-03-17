There’s no life without the internet – Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic

Aside from the economic and electricity issues confronting Ghanaians, another issue that has added to the plights of Ghana and some West African countries is unstable internet connections.

For some days now, some West African countries, including Ghana, have been facing interruptions in accessing the internet.



The various network providers have reached out to their customers and explained the situation. According to them, undersea cables that serve most West African countries have been disrupted.



This has made some social media users pour out their frustrations, sharing how the situation is affecting their various operations.



On the March 17 edition of United Showbiz on UTV, one of the topics that were discussed included the unstable internet connection.



Entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic expressed his concern on the topic, and according to him, the situation explains that one cannot live without the Internet.



He said the daily operations of every individual now involve the Internet, and looking at how businesses are being affected due to poor Internet connectivity shows that without the Internet, life is meaningless.

“The situation shows how important data and technology have become part of us. It is so strange that you can’t do anything. Banks are sending messages, and I have received more than five from my banks. So, I asked myself, if we wake up one day and this issue is a permanent shutdown, what are we going to do?



"I think we should base on this to learn, aside from the explanation given, we have to learn that we have engaged ourselves in a digital system. We can’t do anything; we are finding it difficult to reach out to people. We should just pray because we live with the internet. Without the internet, there’s no life," he said.



In a current update on the internet challenge shared by the National Communication Authority (NCA) on March 16, it was stated that it will take a minimum of 5 weeks before the issue will be resolved.



Watch the interview below:





ED/OGB