There’s no love in our movie industry - Actor

Young Ghanaian comedian and actor, Enoch Darko, also known as Watabomshell, has explained why Ghana’s movie industry is not flourishing as Nigeria’s.

Interviewed by Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which airs on eTV Ghana, he clarified that he cannot say the movie industry in Ghana is bad; however, everyone has his or her own problems and that is pulling the industry down.



“Let’s just do this like that.. No, I won’t let this person act.. I won’t act with this person.. and attitudes just like these are the things killing our movie industry. There is no love between us so petty quarrels and hatred between each other is what is bringing our industry down”, he said.

Enoch again observed that the huge television stations in the country are also to blame for our local movie industry’s inability to flourish because instead of broadcasting more local movies, they have gotten people addicted to telenovelas.



“In Ghana, what we hate most is to see something new. As soon as it gets into our head, we won’t let it go so Ghanaians have held on to telenovelas and that is our problem now”, the actor concluded.