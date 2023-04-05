0
There’s no one I’d rather have by my side - Fella Makafui to Medikal

Medikal Fella Makafui Edscxn .png Medikal and Fella Makafui

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

It is Medikal’s birthday and Fella Makafui has a special message for the lovely man in her life.

The Ghanaian actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband on his 29th birthday.

Fella in her special message asked God to bless the new age of the rapper in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.

She added that Medikal is her forever person.

As they go through the highs and lows of life together, Fella Makafui assured that there’s no one she would rather have by her side.

“There’s no one I’d rather have by my side as we go through the highs and lows of life together. Happy birthday to my forever person. God bless your new age. We love you Daddy @amgmedikal.”

The couple shares a child together, Island Frimpong.

Source: zionfelix.net
