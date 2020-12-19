There’s no proper record label in Ghana, they all work like management – Eazzy

Musician Eazzy

According to the Ghanaian singer, to her understanding, the supposed record labels in Ghana rather operate as management bodies because there’s more to an entity being a record label.

Eazzy who has churned out a new tune ‘Duna’ which is currently one of the hottest songs in Ghana, was speaking on Zylofon FM about her latest track and career so far, where she mentioned that she is not going to sign any record label deal again on 360 contract.



Speaking about once being under Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment, which she described as amazing, Eazzy says she has been coping well with being independent and relying on management/P.R team to run her career.



” Most of the time artistes leave labels and people feel like there’s a bad omen. Sometimes not, it’s just every like a business. My label, Lynx Entertainment, was amazing, we didn’t even break up on a bad note.



“Richie and I still judge MTN Hitmaker. It’s just that business side there some few things that weren’t, going well on both sides so we parted,” Eazzy said.

”Knowing that, getting into another contract, I am not signing a record label contract, I am signing more of management and P.R contract so it’s not a 360 but I don’t I’ll ever sign a 360 again,” the ‘Odo’ singer added.



Detailing why she won’t sign a 360 contract, Eazzy told Sammy Baah Flex, the host of the show, that ” I think in this country, we don’t have like a full proper record label running“.



The ‘Duna’ singer explained that “When you are signed under a label, they are taking care of your expenses, they taking care of your house, even paying you an amount of money for a number of albums. It doesn’t work like that“.



Eazzy concluded that “in Ghana, record labels work like managements, I’ll find a gig for you, I give you 70%. Sometimes we even pay the videos with our own money or you play shows and the management will use it so it doesn’t really work like that“.