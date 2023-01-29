There's nothing extra about Sarkodie's song with Bob Marley - Mr Logic

Mr Logic has posited that Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie would have gone harder in delivery when he was given the lifetime opportunity to put his verse on 'Stir It Up', a classic love song by Bob Marley and The Wailers.

The rapper was honoured to have been selected to re-make 'Stir It Up, a song legendary reggae singer, Bob Marley wrote for his wife, Rita in 1967.



But according to talent manager, Mr Logic who doubles as a musician, "there is nothing special" about the song, adding that it lacks the African touch which would have made it much more enjoyable.



In his submission on United Showbiz hosted by Abeiku Santana on January 28, 2023, he explained: "You don't feel Sark's presence so much because you cannot feel the African vibe but the normal Ghanaian will say it doesn't matter.



The re-make of 'Stir It Up' was released on Friday, January 20, 2023.



According to Sarkodie, this is "definitely one of the highest moments in my career/life...such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the Gong," parts of a post made by Bob Marley's Instagram page read.

But Mr Logic is of the view that "If Sark was able to command the production and had said that he is a Ghanaian known for his Twi rap and this is how our progressions go. I want the song to be made to feel more African and Ghanaian for me, then you would have said that it sounds different."



He added: "You would have had a rendition. Now, what you have is a refix aside the buzz of it being Bob Marley, there is nothing extra about it."



Watch the video below:







OPD/DA