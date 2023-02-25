There’s nothing shameful about being a baby mama – Yaa Jackson

Actress cum singer, Yaa Jackson, is proud of becoming a mother.

The young Ghanaian entertainer welcomed her first child in January 2023.



Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix, Yaa stated that there’s nothing shameful if one becomes a baby mama.



She said it is better to give birth than to harm an innocent baby.



The popular Kumawood actress averred there are some people who are praying to give birth—so if others are blessed with babies, they should be happy to have them.



Yaa Jackson is ready to become a single parent should the unfortunate happen and her partner refuses to play fatherly roles.

When asked if she has what it takes to be a single parent, she gave a yes answer.



The young mother of one added that what people are speculating online won’t push her away from her relationship with the father of her baby.



Watch Yaa Jackson's full interview with ZionFelix below:



