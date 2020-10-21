There’s nothing wrong with cleaning toilets, washing bowls to survive in abroad – Sonni Balli fumes

Sonni Balli, Veteran Ghanaian Dancehall artist

Veteran Ghanaian Dancehall pioneer, Sonny Kwabena Amoako Akoanor was known in showbiz as Sonni Balli, has said that he doesn’t find anything wrong with washing cooking utensils to make a living abroad.

Sonni Balli who now lives in Milton Keynes in the UK was asked by Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in an exclusive interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com if he does menial jobs to survive in abroad as people normally want to insinuate.



He answered “What I will say is that every job is a job. So far as you don’t go and commit a crime or steal what belongs to someone then you are obviously cool. When you do menial jobs abroad and you can use it to feed yourself and you don’t get yourself into trouble then that’s fine with me.

“So far as abroad is concerned there is a lot of jobs here for anyone so far as you are prepared to work. There is no room for laziness abroad but I have been travelling abroad since my childhood days so it’s not anything new to me,” he told Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive.



Sonni Balli made a great impact in the Ghanaian music scene with successful collaborations on ‘Adedeede’ by Mary Agyapong and ‘Georgina’ by Slim Buster. In 2001 he migrated to England to expand his musical opportunities.