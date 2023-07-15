'There was no sexual intercourse' - Adjetey Anang on cheating confession

Adetey Anang and his wife, Elom Anang

Renowned and legendary Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang has gone the extra mile to debunk and explain some of the revelations he made in his memoir concerning cheating in his marriage.

These admissions from Adjetey came as a shock to some Ghanaians and netizens have been reacting to this actor's admission to cheating on his wife while many have tried to dissect and fathom how this happened.



In the actor's memoir which he released on his 50th birthday, one chapter was dedicated to how he flirted with various women, looked at others lustfully, and even led others on.



Adjetey Anang, in an interview on GTV Breakfast Show disclosed that these inappropriate behaviours never got physical with the women.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the actor further explained the details of his cheating escapades, detailing that he never had sexual intercourse with any other woman apart from his wife. He added that these incidents did not happen in the dating stages with his wife, but a few years into the marriage, he found himself lusting after other women.



"An when I say cheating… for the most part, people think... we conclude that there were sexual affairs. Even the good book tells that, when a woman walks and you look at them lustfully, in your mind, you have sinned, that's cheating. There is emotional, there's mental, and the physical as well." He stated.

He further expatiated "So in my bid to explain, that covers a whole spectrum, of 'I hug you for example' and my mind is like...I am thinking lustfully of you, that's cheating. You can’t limit it, otherwise, we get away with some things.



"...that thought should run through me with only my partner... no no no, I may not going to say that I slept with anybody. In my thought processing, that is where cheating happens.”



Additionally, he explained that he was intentional about how his book was written and its details to prevent himself from getting misconstrued by the media.



Watch the video below;





