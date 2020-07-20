Entertainment

There will be no funeral for Castro even if he doesn’t return next year – Father reveals

Castro

Family of Castro will not organize a funeral for him, if he does not come back after seven years he disappeared mysteriously at Ada, MyNewsGH.com can confirm.

Castro Born Theophilus Tagoe and his lover Janet Bandu on July 6 2014 were reported to have drowned following a Jet Ski accident at Ada while on holiday with his friend Asamoah Gyan former Captain of the Ghana Black Stars Team.



Till date, no one knows the whereabouts of the Hiplife artiste



According to the constitution of Ghana, families can hold funeral for a missing person after seven years.



But Mr. Coffie , father of Castro speaking in an interview with Akoma FM revealed that, since there is no evidence to prove that his son is dead, the family is not going to hold any funeral for him even if he does not come back.

As I speak as the father, there is no evidence to prove that my son is dead for me to hold his funeral though the law says it can be done after seven years when the family has not found their lost member. However, that law does not bind us to hold his funeral”, he said in his interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to him, his experience as a seaman does not make him believe his son Castro is dead. He says he would only believe it if someone says his son’s death is spiritual, but to believe that he drawn is impossible.



“The cowards can take the lead, but those of us who have the carriage know that whatever the situation might be, God will talk”, he stressed.



He is confident that, Castro is not death and still waiting for him to return.

