There will be water shortage in 2023 - Mzbel predicts

Ghanaian musician, Mzbel

Ghanaian veteran musician Mzbel, who accurately predicted that Portugal would win the FIFA World Cup in 2022, has shared a dream in which she claims there would be water scarcity in 2023.

A musician cum entrepreneur said in a post dated December 21, 2022, that she had dreamt about humans battling over water.



“I Just had a dream…There was a water shortage everywhere. Saw people fighting over the little amount of water, others offering to pay anything for just a cup of water... it was that bad!



“Looks like we are going to have a serious water crisis in 2023. I know what I'm going to start doing but hey it's just a harmless dream, not a prophecy and nothing special," she wrote.



Social media users have explained to her what the dream represented in various comments on social media posts.



“Queen, It’s a dream about your own life. Not about Ghana necessarily. It shows that you may face some serious lack of essential things in your life. Pray about it. Water is very important and powerful. May the Lord protect you and keep lack far away from you,” a user said.

Another added, “Ebe like u go buy land somewhere wai u dey build a church so u wan start am from here ... nobody dey come ur church... and no water gonna short in the country NB... U didn't see anything.”



A third, “In the area where I live, (Kasoa), there hasn't been a drop of water from the taps for the past one month... it’s really frustrating.”



Read the post below:







ADA/BOG