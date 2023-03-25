'Theresa Abebrese': Daddy Lumba reveals inspiration behind eulogy to his first love

For years, Ghanaians have listened to highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu alias Daddy Lumba pay homage to a certain Theresa in one of his most enjoyed tracks.

The song titled 'Theresa Abebrese' honoured the woman who was not only his first love but according to him, she was very instrumental in his success following their first encounter as classmates back in secondary school.



Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Daddy Lumba in an interview recently shared on his YouTube page, said there was no way he could not honour his former girlfriend who was also known as Nana Konadu.



“In 1983, I left Gyamase Secondary to Juaben. One of my teachers named Mr Oshow transferred me to the school after he had also been transferred there. It was at Juaben that I met this amazing woman who had everything I had never seen in a woman before,” the highlife veteran said.



“If we are talking of someone I met and actually loved that would be Theresa. She was my first love,” he noted.



Daddy Lumba said his life back in school changed when Theresa came into the picture as she took care of his welfare.

Following their completion of secondary school, he revealed that Theresa gave him his biggest opportunity in life by facilitating his travel to Germany.



According to Daddy Lumba, despite the significance of the song to him, it remains one of the few songs in his catalogue that he is unable to perform on stage because of how emotional it makes him.



“Those close to me know that I am very emotional so I have a lot of songs such as one that I composed for my mother, Ama Esaa that I can't perform on stage even if you kill me. Because if I sing it, I would be compelled to stop and leave the stage.



“Looking at how pretty, how empathetic and how smart she was and knowing that a woman of Theresa’s calibre is no longer in this world, I feel pained whenever I play the song. I’ve never been able to perform it on stage before but I will do well to perform it one day in her honour,” he stated.





You can also watch some of our programmes below















GA/SARA