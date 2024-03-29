These 5 fruits and vegetables will prolong your life

Fruits and vegetables are a good source of long life and good health

One's lifespan and its quality are determined by the types of food eaten.

Fruits and vegetables are not only low in calories but also packed with nutrients that ensure good health and longevity.



Here are five fruits that help you live longer:



1. Soursop



Soursop has several health benefits. It is a rich source of vitamin C, which is essential for reducing wrinkles and boosting immunity. It also contains 626 milligrams of potassium and 47 milligrams of iron, which help stabilize blood pressure. Potassium helps filter excess salt and improve blood circulation.



Preliminary research suggests soursop may have cancer-fighting properties. The 2018 study from Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity suggests that soursop's anti-inflammatory effects show some promise for fighting against certain cancer cells.

2. Onions and garlic



Onions and garlic are two of the healthiest vegetables for longevity. They are beneficial for the cardiovascular system and the immune system.



Onions have anti-diabetic and anti-cancer effects and are associated with a lower risk of gastric and prostate cancers. They contain organosulfur compounds that detoxify carcinogens and halt cancer cell growth.



Onions also contain high concentrations of health-promoting flavonoid antioxidants, possibly contributing to cancer prevention. Other similar allium vegetables, like leeks, chives, shallots, and scallions, are also healthy.



3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in health-promoting nutrients like lycopene, vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and flavanol antioxidants. Lycopene protects against prostate cancer, UV skin damage, and cardiovascular disease. Cooked tomatoes have more lycopene, and carotenoids are best absorbed with healthy fats. Avoid processed tomato paste and opt for fresh tomatoes.



4. Mushrooms



Regular consumption of mushrooms, particularly white and portobello mushrooms, is linked to a reduced risk of breast cancer due to their aromatase inhibitors. These mushrooms have anti-inflammatory effects, enhanced immune cell activity, prevention of DNA damage, slowed cancer cell growth, and inhibition of angiogenesis.



NOTE: Raw mushrooms are carcinogenic; cooking reduces the carcinogenic substance agaritine in raw mushrooms.



5. Avocados

Avocados are rich in folate, which may lower cancer risk and reduce osteoarthritis symptoms. Vitamin K in avocados boosts bone health, while low levels of folate can slow down depression symptoms. Vitamin E in avocados lowers inflammation, which can lead to diseases like diabetes and Alzheimer's.



Avocados are also rich in fiber, potassium, oleic acid, and beta-sitosterol, which help maintain healthy blood pressure, lower cholesterol levels, and protect eyes from UV light damage. Overall, avocados are a valuable source of nutrients.



If you eat these fruits, all things being equal, you will live a long, healthy life.