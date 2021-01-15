These Ghanaian celebrities have joined the ‘Stingy Men Association’

More Ghanaian celebrities have latched themselves onto the ‘Stingy Men Association’ tag as the likes of Joey B, Tulenkey, popular Ghanaian DJ, Slim, and Sarkodie have all joined the craze.
ID cards showing pictures and other details of their membership have been uploaded to their various social media handles.
Although unclear how the trend started in Nigeria by topping its Twitter trends, the idea has already been spreading around Africa.
It has been one of the trending topics as more celebrities share mock-ups of membership cards for the group.
The association is meant for men who are unwilling to spend money on not necessarily women alone, but anyone who seeks their financial help.
But while Twitter users have been joking about the development, some find it self-deprecating and demeaning.
Find below the Ghanaian celebrities who have joined the ‘Stingy Men Asociation’ trend
Sarkodie
Sarkodie was the first to receive his membership card to join the association. In a post on Twitter, he expressed excitement after the membership was conferred on him.
Tulenkey
The ‘fuvk boys’ hitmaker was happy to announce his membership to the association on Twitter with the special role of a Treasurer.
Hello guys my Boss has been honoured a position at the #stingymenassociation and he is the Treasure of the movement @Tulenkey .Thank You #50 pic.twitter.com/HJMSlfu8Qq— The Street Celebrity???? (@_thanqghod) January 12, 2021
DJ Slim
The Kumasi based DJ also received his card as the ‘Manager’ of the Ashanti regional branch of the Association.
Kumerica... ur boss is here ???? pic.twitter.com/mVknStnwUO— Dj Kwaku Slim (@djsliming) January 13, 2021
Joey B
Ghanaian rapper Joey B has also shared a picture of his membership card on Twitter with the position of an ‘Overseer’
your eye open. ???????? https://t.co/eTOaozXBCf— Joey B (@1RealJoeyB) January 13, 2021
