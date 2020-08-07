Entertainment

These Ghanaian female gospel musicians still have strong marriages

Ceccy Twum, Diana Hamilton and Philipa Baafi

There is this assertion or maybe a trend of highly gifted gospel musicians having their marriages ‘falling on rocks’ due to various reasons best known to them.

Christiana Love and Gifty Osei, Diana Hopeson, Esther Smith, Ophelia Nyantakyi, Stella Aba Seal, Ohemaa Mercy, Joyce Blessing and others had split up with their husbands after several years of marriage.



In Ghana, there is a tighter scrutiny when it comes to marriage and perhaps, just like any other human, these women could not handle such pressure.



This could be one of the reasons for Ghana’s gospel music industry recording high rates of divorce.



Nonetheless, there are still a handful of them who have had long successful marriages without for once, having to go through a divorce.



These people are;



Diana Hamilton

The Award winning gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, and her husband, Joseph Okoi Hamilton, have been married for fifteen years now. Diana and Joseph got married in a wedding ceremony on Thursday, August 6, 2020. In celebration of their wedding anniversary, the 2019 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year shared some throwback photos with her husband on social media.



Ceccy Twum



The award-winning songstress has been married to the founder and general overseer of Word Vision Chapel International Pastor Alex Twum for 20 years.



The sensational gospel tied the knot with her husband on September 26, 2000.



Florence Obinim



This woman has stood solidly behind her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim amidst all shameful and difficult circumstances.

According to Mrs Obinim, her marriage to her controversial husband was ordained by God and as such, nobody can break them apart.



The two are still married.



Philipa Baafi



The gospel singer has been happily married with children for years several years now. She is one of the many people advocating that her colleague female musicians should keep their marriages private. This, according to her, is a sure way to a longer span of marriage.

