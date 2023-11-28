These are 5 most common things that happen at December concerts

File photo of an artiste performing on stage

There are usually musical concerts almost every day in December.

But what is the experience like? What are the great things and not-so-great things about concerts during these 'Detty December' moments?



Artistes are always late to stage



The dreaded habit of showing up late, called Nigerian time, manifests itself at these concerts. This is one of the most irritable things about the Nigerian concert tradition.



The musicians hardly ever arrive on time and many times, the attendees spend hours waiting for them for longer than their performance eventually last.



VIP tickets are not always VIP

VIP means very important person but most of these VIP tickets do not leave you feeling very important. You might still be standing somewhere close to the stage surrounded by a crowd of people who paid less.



Safety issues



There is the general issue of petty theft and safety around concert venues as they tend to attract all sorts of people with their own intentions.



Some shows are not well-rehearsed



If a musician has time, they can rehearse but sometimes there is no proper rehearsal or soundcheck; the artist is just shouting over the DJ’s recording of their song.

Some shows can be really good, with excellent vocals and performances but those are usually concerts organized by the artists themselves.



Your favourite musician's performance



This is perhaps the highlight of the entire experience. Seeing them live, singing along to their songs. A pure delight.